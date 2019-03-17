Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $697,667.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Energycoin has a market cap of $697,667.00 and $3,754.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

