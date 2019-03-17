Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (EHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4328448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) by 131.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

