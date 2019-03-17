Endo International (ENDP) Debt Trading 5.1% Higher

An issue of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) debt rose 5.1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $96.06 and was trading at $90.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International PLC has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 337.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Endo International PLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Endo International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 214,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

