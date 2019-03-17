Endo International (ENDP) Debt Trading 5.1% Higher

An issue of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) debt rose 5.1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.75% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $96.06 and was trading at $90.50 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International PLC has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Endo International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 214,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
