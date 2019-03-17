Endeavour Mining (EDV) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$26.25 to C$25.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.10.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$19.40 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$16.34 and a 1-year high of C$24.74. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.09, for a total value of C$210,855.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,543,607.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $672,575.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

