Encore Capital Group (ECPG) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG) is one of 690 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Encore Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Encore Capital Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Capital Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Encore Capital Group Competitors 695 3387 3805 67 2.41

Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 36.16%. Given Encore Capital Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encore Capital Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Capital Group $1.36 billion $115.89 million 6.46 Encore Capital Group Competitors $2.05 billion $426.24 million -10.65

Encore Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Encore Capital Group. Encore Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Capital Group 8.51% 20.21% 3.07% Encore Capital Group Competitors 10.73% 21.39% 4.57%

Volatility & Risk

Encore Capital Group has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Encore Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Encore Capital Group competitors beat Encore Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the early stage collections, business process outsourcing, contingent collections, and trace services and litigation activities; and the management of non-performing loans, as well as provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.