Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Short Interest Update

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,257,543 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the February 15th total of 7,674,142 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 756,757 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.67 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,963 shares in the company, valued at $784,911.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

