EMCORE Co. (EMKR) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 249,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.15. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.