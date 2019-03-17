Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.06.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 136,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $16,161,156.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,866,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,947,172,290.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 833,190 shares of company stock worth $102,388,102 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by JOYN Advisors Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-shares-bought-by-joyn-advisors-inc.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.