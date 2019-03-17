Egretia Reaches Market Cap of $1.51 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $749,448.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00391123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.01686450 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00230683 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001903 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,458,795,083 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx, IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.