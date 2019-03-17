Edward L. Boykin Sells 2,207 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Director Edward L. Boykin sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $59,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 444,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.55). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/edward-l-boykin-sells-2207-shares-of-fresh-del-monte-produce-inc-fdp-stock.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 83.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 568.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 179,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 55,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.