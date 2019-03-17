Edward L. Boykin Sells 2,207 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Director Edward L. Boykin sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $59,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 444,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 0.68.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.55). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.
