Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 3,747 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 442,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 165,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $110.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-purchases-3747-shares-of-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.