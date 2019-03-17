Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $586,000 Position in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Baxter International by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $223,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,599 shares of company stock worth $3,216,661. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAX opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

