Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.68.

ECR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,421,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 185,194 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 45.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 253,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,007,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 40.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,846,312 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Eclipse Resources by 1,599.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 683,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 643,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECR stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.38. 111,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.05. Eclipse Resources has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.