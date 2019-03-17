EchoLink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,015.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $58,015.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $694.16 or 0.17207958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051384 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000343 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

