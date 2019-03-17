EBCoin (EBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $34,346.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, EBCoin has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $34,346.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00390843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.01721178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00230681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001900 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004830 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,741,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

