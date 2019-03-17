DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Receives $50.50 Average PT from Brokerages

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXPE. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on DXP Enterprises from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $311.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.