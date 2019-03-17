Dropbox (DBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

DBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.31 on Friday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 5,633 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $146,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $288,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,488 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

