Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce $97.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $103.02 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $99.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $378.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $393.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $475.45 million, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $562.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000.

Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 928,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,347. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48 and a beta of 1.49.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.