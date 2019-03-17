DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,369,000 after purchasing an additional 197,437 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,938,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 310,211 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,872,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 1st. Cowen cut DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

NYSE DWDP opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. DowDuPont Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

