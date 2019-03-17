Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Dover’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $196,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

