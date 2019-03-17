Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $297,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $40.93 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

