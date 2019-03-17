Dorel Industries (DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DII.B. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Dorel Industries in a research report on Friday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.60.

Shares of DII.B stock opened at C$12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

