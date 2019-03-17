DopeCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,215.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $734,219.00 and $3,215.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.01521110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001429 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00040390 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

