Domo (DOMO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Domo has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

