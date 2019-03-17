Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Holdings Increased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.4% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,499,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,977.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $676,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $99.86 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Dollar Tree to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $107.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-holdings-increased-by-maple-capital-management-inc.html.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.