Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 199.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,745,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,300,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,189,000 after acquiring an additional 841,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,885,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Discovery Communications by 4,198.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,746,000 after acquiring an additional 441,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

