Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $26.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.60 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $20.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $102.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.88 million to $103.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $123.46 million, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $125.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of APPS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,618. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $240.43 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

