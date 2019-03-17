Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,438.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.91%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 109,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,907,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,147,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

