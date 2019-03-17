Diamondback Energy (FANG) PT Raised to $177.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $161.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.86.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis acquired 5,313 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,317 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

