Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Bonds Rise 1.5% During Trading

An issue of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) debt rose 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.875% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $97.50 and was trading at $93.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts have weighed in on DO shares. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of DO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 14,553,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,074. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Gaffney purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $39,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,630,005 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $81,467,000 after acquiring an additional 241,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,462,594 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 321,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $115,596,000 after acquiring an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,779,833 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $115,596,000 after acquiring an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,004,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 992,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

