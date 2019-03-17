Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after purchasing an additional 221,590 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $163.26 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

