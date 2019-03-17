Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €123.20 ($143.25).

Several research firms have weighed in on DB1. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.56 ($126.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

ETR DB1 opened at €115.60 ($134.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 1-year high of €121.15 ($140.87).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

