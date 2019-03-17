Deutsche Bank Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Price Target to $83.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of ICE opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 4,854 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $363,758.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 92,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $6,875,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,553,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,469,499.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,856 shares of company stock worth $14,693,582. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,351,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,677,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,674,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,734,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,030 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

