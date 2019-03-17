Deutsche Bank Analysts Give RTL Group (RTL) a €41.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RTL. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. equinet set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €47.80 ($55.58) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.50 ($66.86) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.99 ($67.43).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

