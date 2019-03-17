Dermira (DERM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dermira in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Dermira in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Dermira stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.34. Dermira has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 309.23% and a negative net margin of 523.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dermira will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Dermira by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,172,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 1,791,178 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Dermira during the third quarter worth about $3,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dermira by 48.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 298,677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dermira during the third quarter worth about $2,871,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dermira during the third quarter worth about $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

