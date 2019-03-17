Delek Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Adobe by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Adobe by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,722 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.56.

ADBE opened at $257.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

