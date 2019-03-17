Decentralized Asset Trading Platform One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,198.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $30,730.00 and $8,198.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00391259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.01703621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00230449 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

