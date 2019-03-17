David Nierenberg Sells 35,735 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Stock

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Director David Nierenberg sold 35,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $839,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, David Nierenberg sold 20,806 shares of Rosetta Stone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $474,792.92.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $22.56 on Friday. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.34 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.14.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “David Nierenberg Sells 35,735 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (RST) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/david-nierenberg-sells-35735-shares-of-rosetta-stone-inc-rst-stock.html.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.