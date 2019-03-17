David G. Dewalt Sells 50,374 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Vice Chairman David G. Dewalt sold 50,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $2,217,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FSCT opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $84.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,792,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 472,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 86,898 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “David G. Dewalt Sells 50,374 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/david-g-dewalt-sells-50374-shares-of-forescout-technologies-inc-fsct-stock.html.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.