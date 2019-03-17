Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 722.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.35.

DRI stock opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

