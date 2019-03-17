Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Harsco Co. (HSC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 547,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 41.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 71.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.51. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.23 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

