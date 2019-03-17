Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,508,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after buying an additional 200,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,775,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,263,000 after buying an additional 147,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after buying an additional 146,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $108.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/dana-investment-advisors-inc-has-1-77-million-stake-in-invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-etf-rsp.html.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.