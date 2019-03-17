Daemmon Reeve Purchases 2,405 Shares of Treatt plc (TET) Stock

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 413 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £9,932.65 ($12,978.77).

Daemmon Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 16th, Daemmon Reeve purchased 4,185 shares of Treatt stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £17,744.40 ($23,186.20).

On Friday, January 4th, Daemmon Reeve sold 105,780 shares of Treatt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.78), for a total value of £467,547.60 ($610,933.75).

LON:TET opened at GBX 411 ($5.37) on Friday. Treatt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

