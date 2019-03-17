DA Davidson Lowers Clearwater Paper (CLW) Price Target to $44.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $428.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

