CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Leerink Swann started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 938,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,036. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $764.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.82.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 11,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $105,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $21,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sujal Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.