Cyder (CYDER) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Cyder (CURRENCY:CYDER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Cyder has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyder has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Cyder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyder alerts:

Particl (PART) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004031 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000505 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Cyder

Cyder (CYDER) is a coin. Cyder’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins. Cyder’s official website is cydercoin.com

Cyder Coin Trading

Cyder can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.