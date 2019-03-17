Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Trading Up 7.5%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price was up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,753,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 489,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYCC shares. ValuEngine cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

