CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,557,768 Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Heat Biologics comprises 3.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 6.70% of Heat Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTBX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $1.24 on Friday. Heat Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

