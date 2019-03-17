CVI Holdings LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in Novan Inc (NOVN)

CVI Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,184 shares during the period. Novan accounts for about 0.3% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novan were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novan by 52.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOVN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Novan Inc has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on shares of Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Novan Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

