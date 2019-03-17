CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) is set to post its Q4 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect CUI Global to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.38. CUI Global has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get CUI Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CUI Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CUI Global (CUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/17/cui-global-cui-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-monday.html.

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for CUI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.